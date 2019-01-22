ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- Fifty-one passengers aboard a Delta flight are safe and sound after their plane slid off the airway in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
CBS46 confirmed the Delta connection flight 3526 was bound for Atlanta. The flight operated by Skywest Airlines, as a connection flight.
Skywest issued the following statement to the CBS46 newsroom:
"SkyWest flight 3526, operating as Delta Connection from Fort Wayne, Indiana to Atlanta encountered ice on slow taxi for departure and came to a stop in a snow bank on the taxiway. Passengers deplaned through the main cabin door and were safely transported to the terminal via bus. We are working to help our customers resume their travels to Atlanta as quickly as possible."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.