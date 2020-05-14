ATLANTA (CBS46) Delta has announced they'll retire all 18 widebody Boeing 777s by the end of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This comes as the airline announced plans to accelerate the retirement of MD-88 and MD-90 fleets in June, which the company says will help simplify and modernize its fleet, while continuing to operate newer, more cost-efficient aircraft.
A memo from Delta’s Vice President of Flight Operations went out on Thursday. It paints a bleak picture of where the airline stands, reading in part “We’re currently skimming along the bottom of an 85% reduced operation with more than 95% percent of our passenger revenue gone.”
A quick walk through the world’s busiest airport shows just how slow business is.
CBS46’s Ashley Thompson spoke with a Delta flight attendant who did not want to be identified.
“We were told in three months we’ll know how much they’re going to cut from the flight attendant pool,” she said.
The memo goes on to read, “Based on current capacity expectations for this fall, we will be overstaffed by more than 7,000 pilots.”
“We’re making strategic, cost-effective changes to our fleet to respond to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic while also ensuring Delta is well-positioned for the recovery on the backside of the crisis,” said Gil West, Delta’s Chief Operating Officer in a press release. “The 777 has been a reliable part of Delta’s success since it joined the fleet in 1999 and because of its unique operating characteristics, opened new non-stop, ultra-long-haul markets that only it could fly at that time.”
So far, since the COVID-19 pandemic took hold, the airline has had to park more than 650 aircraft to adjust the decrease in passenger demand.
The Boeing 777-200 first entered the fleet in 1999 and grew to 18 aircraft, uniquely positioning them to fly non-stop between Atlanta and Johannesburg, South Africa, Los Angeles to Sydney and other distant destinations.
Delta will continue flying its fleet of long-haul next generation Airbus A350-900s, which burn 21% less fuel per seat than the 777s they will replace.
The union representing Delta pilots was not pleased with today’s announcements. Spokesperson Chris Riggins sent the following statement to CBS46 News;
“The Delta MEC is disappointed that management is drastically shrinking the airline, which will likely hinder Delta’s capacity to take advantage of flying opportunities when the eventual recovery happens. Delta pilots have offered voluntary measures to achieve savings equivalent to what the Company states is necessary, but, to date, management has not meaningfully engaged with ALPA over our ideas or shown any willingness to depart from plans it has set in motion without our input. We have further solutions to offer that will immediately help to reduce Delta’s cash burn situation and stand ready to present them. We believe that management should first discuss and consider ALPA’s proposals before the company heads down a path of drastic cuts, which will cost more in the long-run to execute and harm thousands of Delta pilots and their families. To do anything less would be totally inconsistent with the Company’s responsibility to all of Delta’s stakeholders.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.