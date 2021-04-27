ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Over the past year, even as air travel plummeted because of the pandemic, Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines tied with Southwest Airlines for the top spot in passenger satisfaction.
And though the usual perks, like in-flight snack service, were scaled back, customer satisfaction with the airline industry as a whole reached record highs, according to the American Customer Satisfaction Index travel report.
Meanwhile, with more people getting vaccinated and planning trips, Delta has announced what passengers can expect heading into the summer.
Masks will still be required on all flights unless passengers are eating or drinking, but Delta is scaling back some of its other COVID-19 restrictions, including the return of its curbside bag-drop service Sky Caps in most leisure markets. The airline is also reopening all Sky Clubs.
Flight attendants have already begun to reintroduce onboard snack and beverage service. By June, hot food options will return for certain sections of coast-to-coast flights, and by July, fresh boxed meals will return on U.S. flights.
“We’re vaccinated, so we’re out traveling,” said Tyrone Wells, a Delta passenger from San Antonio, TX. “I hope we can start traveling more. I would really like to go overseas. We have family over there, and I think it’s time to move on.”
