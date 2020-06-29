(CBS46) – A father is thanking a Delta employee for a kind act that made a big difference for his child.
Delta shared the story on Facebook.
The airline is requiring all passengers to wear face masks during check-in, boarding and on flights.
The father, who was cited as Jay G, said he’d called Delta concerning an upcoming flight with his family.
He explained to Delta employee, Sarah, that his son has special needs and was nervous about wearing a mask because of many surgeries he’d endured.
Sarah offered advice on various mask designs, and Jay G. mentioned that Elmo was his son’s favorite character.
“About a week later, I received a package. To my surprise, it was a note from Sarah with masks for our family, along with a very special Elmo one for my son,” Jay G. posted. “I could go on and on, but I wanted to take a few minutes and make sure that you know the value that Sarah brings to people as well as to a total stranger on the phone. I’m very bless to have met her.”
(0) comments
