ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Employees of Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines say their new uniforms are making them sick and they're taking the manufacturer to court.
The class-action lawsuit blames 'Lands End Clothing' for rashes, hives, blisters, headaches and fatigue. A federal investigation found chemicals on the clothes that were causing the sicknesses.
The workers claim Lands End added the chemicals to make the uniforms waterproof, anti-static and wrinkle-free.
Lands End began producing uniforms for Delta in May of 2018.
