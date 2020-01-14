ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Delta Air Lines has reported a huge fourth-quarter, beating expectations and leading to $1.6 billion in profit-sharing for employees.
A press release says the profit was boosted by customers gained from rival airlines' 737 MAX cancellations and what Delta Chief Executive Ed Bastian said was a growing preference for the brand.
The company's 90,000 will share a record $1.6 billion profit-sharing payout on February 14.
"2019 was a truly outstanding year on all fronts – the best in Delta's history operationally, financially and for our customers. Our people, and their commitment to bringing best-in-class travel experiences to our 200 million customers, are the foundation for our success. I'm pleased to recognize their outstanding performance with a record $1.6 billion in profit sharing for 2019," said Ed Bastian, Delta's chief executive officer.
The exact amount each employee will receive was not released.
