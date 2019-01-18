As the federal government shutdown continues, the Delta Air Lines Foundation has stepped in with a more than $80,000 grant to help open the doors of the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historic Park.
The Delta grant will help the National Park Service open the doors of the park starting Saturday, January 19 in advance of the Martin Luther King, Jr national holiday and keep it open through Super Bowl Sunday, February 3.
The park includes sites like Ebenezer Baptist Church, the home where he was born, Fire Station No. 6, and a visitor’s center. Delta said in a statement that opening the park will help ensure all those who are coming to Atlanta for the big game will have a chance to “visit this top historical attraction.”
The Delta grant will be combined with revenue generated from National Park Service recreation fees to help keep the park open for 16 days.
