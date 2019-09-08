ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Delta flight 9994 made a special trip Sunday, delivering supplies to Bahamas and evacuating people out.
The flight left Ft Lauderadale Sunday morning and landed at the Marsh Harbour Airport, which is on Abaco Island. The airport is officially closed because of the damage done by Hurricane Dorian.
The MD-88 was carrying 4700 pounds of critical supplies, including food, water, diapers, baby formula, underwear and socks.
Once those supplies were unloaded, 59 evacuees boarded and flew on to Nassau.
This was the first relief mission operated by Delta following a reconnaissance flight done Friday.
Delta is working to determine if more flights are needed. That depends on conditions and the number of people looking to leave the Abaco Islands.
The Atlanta-based airline is also supporting the response by American Red Cross. Delta has a website set up to allow customers to donate to the Red Cross. You can also donate your SkyMiles to help.
