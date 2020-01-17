KANSAS CITY, Ks. (CBS46) No injuries were sustained after a Delta plane en route to Detroit left the runway at the Kansas City International Airport.
Officials say the nosegear of Delta flight 1114 with 123 passengers aboard "exited off of the taxiway."
Delta spokesperson Anthony Black released this statement to CBS46 regarding the incident:
“In preparation for departure, the nosegear of Delta flight 1114 exited the taxiway. We apologize to our customers for the delay and inconvenience and are working to reaccomodate them.”
Right now, the airport remains closed.
#BREAKING - AGAIN! The airfield at @KCIAirport is closed. Icy conditions from ongoing freezing rain means no more incoming our outgoing flights allowed. Terminals open. Crews out treating surfaces now. This is after a delta flight slid off the taxiway earlier. @KCTV5 #kci #flycki— Joe Chiodo (@JoeChiodo) January 17, 2020
