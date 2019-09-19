TAMPA, Fl. (CBS46) A scare in the air on Wednesday as a Delta flight from Atlanta bound for Fort Lauderdale, Florida was forced to make an emergency landing in Tampa.
The flight took off from Hartsfield-Jackson Airport but within an hour, had to make an emergency landing.
That's because the airplane dropped 30,000 feet in a matter of minutes. The cabin pressure dropped and the pressurization masks fell from the ceiling.
Passengers took to social media to describe what was happening. One passenger tweeted "God bless the captain and crew. Had an emergency mid-air from Atlanta to Fort Lauderdale. Oxygen masks were deployed and we descended quickly and were diverted to Tampa. I texted my wife and dad that I loved them. Told my mom I love her and hugged her son."
@Delta Flight 2353 God Bless the Captain and crew. Had an emergency midair from Atlanta to Fort Lauderdale. Oxygen masks deployed and we descended quickly and we're diverted to Tampa. I texted my wife and dad I loved them. Told my mom I love her and hugged my son. @wsvn @cbs12 pic.twitter.com/C9QcU9DbYV— J.T. (@BrutusOsceola) September 18, 2019
Delta, in a statement released this morning, is apologizing to its customers, saying the flight diverted to Tampa "out of an abundance of caution and landed without incident following a cabin pressurization irregularity."
The passengers are hailing the flight crew for keeping everyone calm. It's not clear yet what went wrong.
There were no injuries.
