ATLANTA (CBS46) – A Delta flight was canceled Sunday night following a report of a threat on the aircraft.
It happened around 11 p.m. Sunday at Hartsfield Jackson International Airport. Delta flight 921 was scheduled to depart from the Atlanta airport to Seattle. Passengers were deplaned on the airfield and the plane was swept and cleared by the Atlanta Police Department’s canine unit.
Passengers were rebooked for the flight to Seattle Monday morning. There were no reports of injuries to passengers or employees.
Delta issued the following statement:
We apologize to our customers on Delta flight 921 from Atlanta to Seattle on July 11 as the flight was cancelled due to additional pre-flight screening by authorities. While nothing is more important than the safety and security of our people and customers, we thank our customers for their patience and understanding.
Delta teams have worked this morning to quickly reaccommodate customers to their final destinations. We are also reaching out to all customers whose travel has been delayed with a direct apology for the experience.
