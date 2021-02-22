A Delta flight from Atlanta to Seattle was diverted on Monday due to mechanical issues.
The plane landed safely in Salt Lake City without incident, according to a Salt Lake City International Airport spokesperson.
Delta Air Lines released the following statement:
DL2123 en route to Seattle from Atlanta diverted to Salt Lake City out of an abundance of caution following an indicator warning of a possible problem with one of its engines. The flight landed safely without incident and taxied to the gate without assistance. We are working to reaccomodate customers on a later flight. We apologize for the delay and any inconvenience.
This a developing story. Stay with CBS46 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.