NEW YORK (CBS46) A Delta flight from New York to Seattle was held Monday night after a passenger aboard was possibly exposed to the coronavirus.
According to CNN, Flight 2503 was scheduled to fly from John F. Kennedy International Airport to Seattle Monday night but just before takeoff, the passenger was told that they were exposed to someone with coronavirus.
The passenger did not show any symptoms but was taken off of the flight out of an abundance of caution. Other passengers were able to reboard after the airplane was cleaned and sterilized.
One person on board, Thomas Chung, tweeted that although it's frustrating to deplane, he thought Delta did a great job.
Welp we have to deplane in JFK. #covid @delta thanks for your due diligence. It’s frustrating but we will work thru this! @KING5Seattle pic.twitter.com/pjpWbuYOnT— Thomas Chung (@thechungsta) March 17, 2020
The flight eventually made its way to Seattle.
