ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Engine failure forces a Delta Flight headed to Syracuse to return to Hartsfield-Jacskson Airport on Monday night.
Flight 2013 returned to the airport shortly after takeoff. Flighttracker.com shows the plane circled the city before making the emergency landing.
No passengers were injured. They are expected to arrive in Syracuse two hours later.
