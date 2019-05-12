KNOXVILLE, Tn (CBS46) -- A Delta Airlines flight headed to Atlanta made an emergency landing in Tennessee Sunday.
Flight 1417 took off from Tri-Cities Airport in Blountville, Tennessee. It landed around 9:15am at McGhee Tyson Airport in Knoxville because of a "potential mechanical issue."
The FAA says the Boeing 737-800 jet had problems with its nose gear.
There were 129 passengers on the plane. All were put on another plane to continue the trip to Atlanta.
