ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Delta Airlines CEO Ed Bastain announced last week that he cut his salary by 100 percent, but as less and less people take flight amid the coronavirus pandemic, it seems others in the company are also forgoing some of their hard-earned cash.
"All Delta officers will take a 50 percent pay cut through June 30, with directors and managing directors taking a 25 percent cut during the same period," said Bastain in a company-wide released statement. He went on to add that his pay cut would last six months, and that the Board of Directors elected to join him in not collecting their compensation during the same period.
READ: Patient battling coronavirus at Emory facility passes
"With fewer customers flying, we need less space in airports. Among other initiatives, we will temporarily consolidate airport facilities in Atlanta and other locations as necessary and close the majority of our Delta Sky Clubs until demand recovers," he added.
Nearly 10,000 employees have already chosen to take voluntary leave; they will continue to have access to their health and flight benefits.
With people across the world practicing social distancing it comes as no surprise that the major airline is looking to cut costs as its customers look to preserve their health.
READ: Coronavirus cases hit 200,000 worldwide
Still, Bastain assures all that the temporary crisis does not negate how essential their service is to the world.
"It is safe to travel, but always make sure you are taking the necessary steps to ensure your health and that of our customers and our people."
Related Articles:
Malls and outlets close as coronavirus spreads across the country
World's busiest airport looks like a ghost town due to coronavirus
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.