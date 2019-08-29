Delta Air Lines
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) As Hurricane Dorian approaches the Atlantic coast, Delta Air Lines has issued a travel waiver.

The waiver is for those traveling between September 1-4 and is in effect for the following airports: Brunswick, Ga., Valdosta, Ga., Daytona Beach, Fl., Fort Lauderdale, Fl., Gainesville, Fl., Jacksonville, Fl., Melbourne, Fl., Miami, Fl., Orlando, Fl. and West Palm Beach, Fl.

Hurricane Dorian is expected to become a Category 4 storm as it strikes the Florida coast on Sunday.

Heavy rain and strong winds are expected along the Florida coast with higher rain chances possible in north Georgia next week.

Delta Air Lines suggests anyone with a flight booked during this time period to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

