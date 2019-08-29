ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) As Hurricane Dorian approaches the Atlantic coast, Delta Air Lines has issued a travel waiver.
The waiver is for those traveling between September 1-4 and is in effect for the following airports: Brunswick, Ga., Valdosta, Ga., Daytona Beach, Fl., Fort Lauderdale, Fl., Gainesville, Fl., Jacksonville, Fl., Melbourne, Fl., Miami, Fl., Orlando, Fl. and West Palm Beach, Fl.
More information on the waiver
Hurricane Dorian is expected to become a Category 4 storm as it strikes the Florida coast on Sunday.
Heavy rain and strong winds are expected along the Florida coast with higher rain chances possible in north Georgia next week.
Click here for the latest information on Hurricane Dorian.
Delta Air Lines suggests anyone with a flight booked during this time period to check their flight status before heading to the airport.
Check your flight status here.
Due to the forecasted path of Hurricane Dorian, a travel waiver has been issued for September 1-4, 2019. Please see details here: https://t.co/CAUwLmJ1bY https://t.co/yCWNMG3E2u— Delta (@Delta) August 29, 2019
