Due to forecasted winter weather in the Northeast, Southern, and Central Plains, Delta has issued a travel waiver for its passengers.
The travel waiver is effective February 13-14 for the Northeast and February 14-15 for the Southern and Central Plains.
Delta announced customers with an original ticket issue date on or before Feb. 13, 2021, are eligible for this waiver.
CNN is reporting the Northeast could see a year's worth of snow this weekend.
Click the link to see if your airport is impacted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.