BUFFALO, NY -- A Delta jet skidded off a taxiway at the Buffalo, New York airport early Sunday morning.
64 people were on board the flight from LaGuardia.
It was on the way to the gate when it wound up in the grass.
No one was hurt. Passengers were bused to the gate.
