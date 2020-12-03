Delta announced Tuesday it will debut a new contact tracing program for international travelers returning to the United States.
The company said the program is in partnership with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The program, slated to start December 15, will ask customers traveling to the U.S. from an "international location to voluntarily provide five pieces of data to aid contact tracing and public health follow-up efforts," including:
- Full Name
- Email address
- Address in the U.S.
- Primary phone
- Secondary phone
Delta said that under the new process, they will work with the CDC to streamline contact-tracing efforts by "directly and securely transmitting the five requested customer data points to the CDC via U.S. Customs and Border Protection." Delta said this move will give the CDC access to the data fast, decreasing the time it takes to notify impacted customers. According to Delta, "by connecting with customers more quickly and providing public health follow-up, health authorities can help reduce instances of potential exposure and slow the spread of the virus."
“Independent studies have shown that the many layers of protection Delta has already put in place are effectively minimizing the risk of COVID-19 transmission, and contact tracing adds one more important layer to our efforts to ensure safety throughout travel,” Bill Lentsch, Delta’s Chief Customer Experience Officer said in a statement. “We want customers to feel safe when they return to travel, and this voluntary program is another way we can provide additional reassurance to customers and employees alike.”
Delta recently announced a COVID-19 testing program that allows a quarantine-free entry into Italy for the first time. The airline also remains the only airline blocking middle seats during the COVID-19 pandemic.
