ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Delta Air Lines said Tuesday it will limit seating capacity on its airplanes in an effort provide a safer flying experience for travelers.
The airline will cap seating capacity at 50% in first class and 60% in the main cabin, Delta Comfort+ and Delta Premium Select through June 30 to reduce the number of customers in every cabin across the fleet.
Delta is also blocking the sale of select aisle and window seats on additional aircraft. While middle seats have been blocked from sale on all flights since mid-April, Delta says it will now also block select window and aisle seats in all cabins to make more space for safer travel.
