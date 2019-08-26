ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- If you've always dreamed of traveling to Rio de Janeiro, Barcelona, Tokyo, Paris or one of Delta's other 3,000 destinations, now is your chance to take to the sky!
The "Climb Higher" airline is hiring 1,000 new flight attendants for the upcoming year.
To become a qualified candidate, you mush have: a high school diploma or GED, be able to work in the U.S., be fluent in English, and be at least 21 years of age by Jan. 1, 2020. The airline is also looking for candidates with fluency in a language other than English -- such as Czech, Danish, Dutch, French, Greek, German, Italian, Japanese, and Korean.
Successful candidates will complete six-weeks of training at Delta's world headquarters located in Atlanta early next year.
If you think you have what it takes the service passenger of the sky, click here. To find out more information on becoming a Delta flight attendant, click here.
To see what it takes to become a flight attendant, watch Delta's 11-episode mini-series, "Earning Our Wings" by clicking here.
