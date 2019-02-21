Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines will officially open a new state-of-the-art facility Thursday featuring the world's largest jet engine test cell.
The test cell is the first built by a U.S. airline in more than 20 years. It’s capable of testing a mounted, stationary jet engine at full power with 150,000 pounds of thrust.
Engines with that much power haven’t yet been designed and built yet, so the idea is to prepare Delta Air Lines for the future.
The new facility, along with Delta's new state-of-the-art engine repair shop, supports Delta's partnership with Rolls-Royce, which builds jet engines.
The facility will serve as an authorized maintenance center for Rolls-Royce.
