MINNEAPOLIS, Mn. (CBS46) -- A Delta pilot was arrested Tuesday afternoon at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport after TSA agents allegedly smelled alcohol on him.
CBS46 learned of the incident from a tweet by CBS News Transportation Correspondent Kris Van Cleave.
.@Delta pilot Gabriel Schroeder, 37, was arrested this morning at @mspairport after @tsa officers say they smelled alcohol on his breath and called airport police. Schroeder was given a breathalyzer test. He was supposed to fly DL1728 to San Diego— Kris Van Cleave (@krisvancleave) July 30, 2019
Delta issued the following statement about 37-year-old Gabriel Schroeder's arrest:
"Delta's alcohol policy is among the strictest in the industry and we have no tolerance for violation. Delta is cooperating with local authorities in their investigation."
Gabriel was set to pilot a flight to San Diego prior to his arrest.
