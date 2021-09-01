Delta pilot talks about mission abroad to bring Afghanistan evacuees to America

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) — Tens of thousands of Afghan evacuees have made their way to America, and Atlanta's own Delta Airlines has brought thousands of them here.
As of Wednesday morning, Delta made 20 trips abroad within a week and a half.
"When I saw the trips come down I said to my wife, 'hey I want to do this,'" said Delta Pilot and former Cobb County Commissioner, Bob Ott.
Ott says he made his first mission to Germany last weekend to pick up hundreds of people who fled from Afghanistan. From there, they flew to Washington Dulles International Airport.
"It's the beginning for the people that we brought over here, especially the children. The most moving thing to me was the children," Ott said. "The kids, they're just so resilient. I mean, you know when we were on the ground in Dulles, they were just running around the airplane and playing games."
Cameras captured families arriving at Dulles last weekend.
"In Kabul we faced too many problems, and also, the people are facing too many problems. Yesterday, I heard a bomb blasted, and also lots of my people, my residents, they died. So I am very sorry for them," said one evacuee.
Federal data shows about 40,000 evacuees are still waiting on bases abroad.
"To me it was a mission of hope for them so that was the most rewarding part of it," Ott said.
Delta says it will continue these flights in the weeks to come.
