GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - A Delta Air Lines plane has slid off a taxiway amid icy conditions at an airport in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Airport officials say Flight 1770 was headed for Atlanta when it left the taxiway around 6:15 a.m. Saturday.
No injuries or damage were reported. áAirport Director Marty Piette tells WBAY-TV that airport officials were looking into whether freezing drizzle was the cause.
Freezing drizzle was blamed for several crashes in northeastern Wisconsin on Saturday morning.
The 107 passengers were bused back to the airport for rebooking on other flights.
