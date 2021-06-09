ATLANTA (CBS46) – Two planes collided at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport early Wednesday.
Delta Airlines confirmed that the two planes made minor contact as flight DL1231, bound for Pensacola, was pushing back and flight DL823, bound for Los Angeles, was taxiing by.
No passenger, flight crew or ground crew injuries were reported. The flight to Los Angeles was delayed overnight in order to properly staff the flight on a different plane.
