ATLANTA (CBS46) – On the same day American Airlines announced it will again start selling middle seats to passengers, Atlanta-based Delta Airlines said the empty middle seat is here to stay for the next few months.
“We will be extending the cap on the planes post-September, whether it’s 60 percent or a slightly higher number, I don’t know, but yes, we absolutely will,” Delta CEO Ed Bastian told the BBC about the company’s plans to keep passenger numbers on flights capped.
Mr. Bastian said the recovery from the economic damage from the coronavirus will be “choppy” and said Delta was “reinforcing wearing masks, social distancing, and keeping our planes only at 60 percent full making sure every seat next to a customer is open so you have space on board.” Bastian also warned that despite all the precautions Delta will take, “until there’s a vaccine, it’s going to be very hard to see this industry back to scale.”
SCOOP: #Delta boss Ed Bastian says flying with empty seats will continue beyond September.@Delta CEO also tells @bbcaaron he's concerned about 2nd #coronavirus wave in #USA, which accounts for 70% of ticket sales.#aviation #avgeeks WATCH THIS WEEKEND https://t.co/jPNSoS9WE2 pic.twitter.com/oc5AlZA1R8— Jonathan Josephs (@jonathanjosephs) June 26, 2020
Delta’s take of putting passenger health first came as American Airlines revealed it plans to start selling middle seats again, filling flights to capacity, starting July 1. According to ABC News, American Airlines said it, “will continue to notify customers and allow them to move to more open flights when available, all without incurring any cost.”
