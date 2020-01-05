ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) –Atlanta-based Delta Airlines and other carriers have found a way to help children with autism go through airports and fly on airplanes.
Big crowds and loud noises make flying especially difficult for autistic children, as they are sensitive to the activity of an airport and changes to their routine can be disruptive.
The carrier offers the special orientation at its Atlanta and Minneapolis hubs. Other airlines like American, Alaska and JetBlue offer similar programs across the country.
Delta also offers a special sensory room in the international terminal of Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport where families can go to calm down if the airport becomes sensory overload.
One in 59 eight-year-olds is on the autism spectrum. Among them is Captain Erich Ries’s son. Ries has led the Atlanta tours for the last four years.
“You worry about your child and when you’ve seen a child have a meltdown that is on the spectrum, it’s scary,” Ries said. “These families are scared to death that it’s going to happen on a plane and then we’re gonna land and we’re gonna create all sorts of problems and disrupt the passengers, but we assure them that’s not the case.”
Tours are held on the first Saturday of each month. To sign up, email acscro.atl@delta.com.
