ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- For delta employees it's a day to celebrate life by coming together to beat cancer.
"It's not every day you get to do this, pull a plane," said Tim Mapes Delta chief marketing and communications officer. "but it's just a representative example of things we get to do all the time to serve and to give back to the communities that make delta successful."
Teams from a myriad of delta departments came together to fight a disease that effects so many.
"Our son was diagnosed with high risk neuroblastoma in 2011," said Delta it Engineer Scott Levi. "and he passed away in 2014. Anything we can do to get you know more awareness, more money, is great."
From the CEO down, everybody was pulling what could seem like an impossible task, a 167,000 boeing-757.
"It's crazy competitive," said Mapes. "That's what's so fun it's just a great example of the power of team. No one of us can do this anymore than one of us could be an airline."
Survivors of all backgrounds were on-hand helping raise funds to promote cancer research.
"My wife Keesha was diagnosed with lung cancer in December 2010," said former Atlanta falcons linebacker Chris Draft. "and ended up passing a year later. So much of this is so personal. It's about raising dollars. It's about raising funds because we know cancer is a difficult beast."
Last year the event raised over $600,000, this year their hoping to break the 1 million mark for a disease that can only be defeated by pulling together.
