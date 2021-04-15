Atlanta-based Delta Airlines announced a loss for their first quarter in 2021.
Airline officials reported a pre-tax loss of $1.5 billion and loss per share of $1.85. Their total revenue was $4.2 billion.
Delta’s CEO released a statement saying, “A year after the onset of the pandemic, travelers are gaining confidence and beginning to reclaim their lives. Delta is accelerating into the recovery with our brand stronger and more trusted than ever before,” said Ed Bastian, Delta’s chief executive officer.
“Thanks to the incredible efforts of our people, we achieved positive daily cash generation in the month of March, a remarkable accomplishment considering our middle seat block and the low level of demand for business and international travel. If recovery trends hold, we expect positive cash generation for the June quarter and see a path to return to profitability in the September quarter as the demand recovery progresses.”
Delta remains one the state’s largest employers.
