(CBS46) – Delta Air Lines announced on Wednesday that it will resume flights in Orlando and West Palm Beach.
Delta issued travel waivers for the Virginia coast due to Dorian’s projected path.
Daytona Beach and Melbourne, Fla. airports remain closed until Thursday. Flights in Brunswick, Ga., Jacksonville, Fla., Charleston, S.C., and Hilton Head Island, N.C. are suspended due to the storm’s projected impact and operational resources.
The airline previously canceled 125 flights due to airport closures and resources in parts of coastal Florida, Georgia and South Carolina.
For more information, visit Delta News Hub.
DORIAN UPDATE: @Delta to resume flights in Orlando and West Palm Beach Wednesday, waiver issued for Virginia Coast https://t.co/zMhHRTQJFd— Delta News Hub (@DeltaNewsHub) September 4, 2019
