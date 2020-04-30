ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Delta announced Thursday the MD-88 and MD-90 aircraft will be retired as of June 2020, earlier than previously planned. The planned retirements are part of Delta's overall strategy of reducing its fleet in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The company said the 149-seat MD-88 was previously set to retire at the end of 2020. According to Delta, prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, there were 47 MD-88s and 29 MD_90s operating in the company's fleet.
The MD-88 and MD-90 were both smaller planes in Delta's fleet and were made by McDonnell Douglas. Delta called the aircraft, "workhorses for the airline," during their years of service.
The company said it is continuing to "evaluate its broader fleet plan" and may consider other aircraft retirements as they shrink the fleet in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.
