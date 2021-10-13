Delta returns to profitability

(CNN) -- Delta reported a quarterly operating profit in the third quarter, the first major US passenger airline to post a profit since the start of the pandemic.
The company earned $194 million in the quarter, adjusted for special items. That's down from $1.5 billion it earned in the quarter in 2019, the year before pandemic uprooted air travel around the globe.
But last quarter was much better than the losses it and other airlines have reported since the start of 2020. Delta's operating losses have totaled $9.8 billion heading into this quarter.
The company reported a net income in the second quarter but that was primarily due to a final infusion of government support it and other airlines received in the quarter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.