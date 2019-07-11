ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Delta Air Lines reported strong financial results Thursday and predicted even better times ahead. The airline raised its 2019 profit forecast to between $6.75 to $7.25 a share, well above the $5.67 it earned in 2018 and estimates from earlier this year.
And while Delta is flying high, competitors are stuck in neutral as problems with the Boeing 737 Max continued to cause problems. Delta does not have any of the 737 Max planes in its fleet, and it hasn't ordered any.
The 737 Max may not return to service until the end of the year, meaning continued problems for Delta's competitors.
Delta had already told investors to expect strong results for the second quarter. The company said a strong economy, particularly low unemployment, has helped lift demand for air travel and fares.
The airline said the third quarter is already off to a strong start. This past Sunday, at the end of the Independence Day weekend, Delta generated the most sales in a single day in the airline's history.
