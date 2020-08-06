ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Delta announced the voluntary departure of 20 percent of its workforce in a memorandum to workers Thursday, calling the move a "necessary step towards Delta's transformation into a smaller, more nimble airline."
The voluntary departures were part of voluntary enhanced retirement or exit packages, the company's CEO Ed Bastian said in the memo. Bastian said the company is now looking at the second half of 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic "causes our outlook to remain cloudy."
"We continue to plan fo ra long and somewhat choppy recovery," Bastian said in the memo. "We will be guided in the second half of the year by our goal to eliminate our daily cash burn while improving customer satisfaction and building loyalty that will serve us when demand recovers."
Bastian said the company has cut daily cash burn from $100 million in March to just $27 million in June. He said the cash burn was lowered through workers reducing hours and "tens of thousands of you volunteering for unpaid leaves of absence." However, Bastian said the need to cut cash burn further is because they've been funding losses with borrowed money since March.
The airline has "eliminated over 50 percent of our total operating costs since the start of the pandemic," but to eliminate the cash burn the airline "needs to see a pickup in revenue." Bastian said because of this much of the focus will be on improving customer satisfaction to bring more demand and help reduce the cash burn.
"Accomplishing these goals and coming out of the global pandemic strong will also require that we hold ourselves true to respecting and reflecting humanity in all that we do," Bastian wrote. "In the midst of our recovery, we will not lose sight of the positive impact we can make toward justice and equity in society and our own company."
