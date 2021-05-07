Delta surprises Atlanta teachers with free vacations

ATLANTA (CBS46) – Long-time special education teacher Sonja Lewis showed up backstage at the auditorium of Benjamin E. Mays High School Friday morning thinking she was one of several teachers being honored for Teacher Appreciation Week. When the curtain opened, she realized the celebration was all for her.
“Oh my gosh!” shouted Lewis as she spotted her children and grandchildren in the audience applauding.
Lewis then squealed and jumped up and down as a representative of Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines walked onto the stage and told Lewis the airline is sending her and her family on a one-week, all-expense vacation to anywhere in the U.S., the Caribbean, or Mexico.
“I just felt the warmth in my heart,” said Brian Canning, vice president of marketing and product for Delta Vacations. “My mom’s actually a special education teacher, and so when I found out we were getting to honor Mrs. Lewis, it made it doubly fantastic.”
Lewis, who’s been teaching at Atlanta Public Schools for 41 years, is one of nine APS teachers getting the same vacation package for going above and beyond during a pandemic year.
Shawn Cole is vice president of global sales for Delta.
“Even though we had one of the worst years in our history -- actually the worst -- we really rely on our foundations, which is servant leadership.” Cole said.
It didn’t take Lewis and her family long to decide where to vacation. They picked Hawaii.
“I went to Hawaii several years ago when her husband passed and when I was walking around, I was like, ‘You know what? I would love to bring my family here,’” said Lewis. “I asked God to open the door for me to do so, but I didn’t think – that was like 2005 – so I want you to know that God’s here and answered prayers.”
Copyright 2021 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.