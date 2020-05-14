ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A memo from Delta’s Vice President of Flight Operations went out on Thursday. It paints a bleak picture of where the airline stands, reading in part “We’re currently skimming along the bottom of an 85% reduced operation with more than 95% percent of our passenger revenue gone.”
A quick walk through the world’s busiest airport shows just how slow business is.
CBS46’s Ashley Thompson spoke with a Delta flight attendant who did not want to be identified.
“We were told in three months we’ll know how much they’re going to cut from the flight attendant pool,” she said.
The memo goes on to read, “Based on current capacity expectations for this fall, we will be overstaffed by more than 7,000 pilots.”
On Thursday, Delta also announced it would retire its 777 aircraft by the end of the year to simplify its fleet.
Delta is also suspending flights to at least 11 airports.
The union representing Delta pilots was not pleased with today’s announcements. Spokesperson Chris Riggins sent the following statement to CBS46 News;
“The Delta MEC is disappointed that management is drastically shrinking the airline, which will likely hinder Delta’s capacity to take advantage of flying opportunities when the eventual recovery happens. Delta pilots have offered voluntary measures to achieve savings equivalent to what the Company states is necessary, but, to date, management has not meaningfully engaged with ALPA over our ideas or shown any willingness to depart from plans it has set in motion without our input. We have further solutions to offer that will immediately help to reduce Delta’s cash burn situation and stand ready to present them. We believe that management should first discuss and consider ALPA’s proposals before the company heads down a path of drastic cuts, which will cost more in the long-run to execute and harm thousands of Delta pilots and their families. To do anything less would be totally inconsistent with the Company’s responsibility to all of Delta’s stakeholders.”
