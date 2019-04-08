Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Delta Air Lines has moved from number two overall to the top spot in airline quality in 2018.
According to the Airline Quality Rating, Delta claimed the top spot for the first time since the year 2000.
The survey factors in variables such as mishandled baggage claims, consumer complaints, on-time performance and involuntary denied boardings.
For the previous two years, Alaska Airlines topped the list. Alaska Airlines fell to fourth overall in 2018.
The top finishers are listed below:
- Delta Air Lines
- Jet Blue
- Southwest Airlines
- Alaska Airlines
- Hawaiian Airlines
- United Airlines
- Spirit Airlines
- American Airlines
- Frontier Airlines
Delta Air Lines is headquartered in Atlanta.
