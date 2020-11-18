Atlanta-based Delta Airlines will continue to block the middle seats on flights through at least March of next year. It's the only U.S. airline continuing to block the middle seat for COVID-19 safety.
Delta had previously announced it would continue to block the middle seat for COVID-19 safety reasons until January. The new move came in an announcement from the airline released Wednesday morning.
“Several independent studies have validated the effectiveness of the Delta CareStandard’s multi-layered protection, like advanced ventilation and an extensive cleaning regimen, which together significantly reduce the risk of flight-related transmission,” said Bill Lentsch, Chief Customer Experience Officer. “However, we recognize some customers are still learning to live with this virus and desire extra space for their peace of mind. We are listening and will always take the appropriate steps to ensure our customers have complete confidence in their travel with us.”
Delta said the move to block the seat would provide. "added confidence and reassurance for customers booking future travel plans."
