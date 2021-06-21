ATLANTA (CBS46) — Delta Airlines is expected to hire 1,000 new pilots by next summer, as demand for air travel has returned with a vengeance post-pandemic.
That's according to a memo sent to Delta employees Monday from Executive Vice President and Chief of Operations, John Laughter, obtained by CBS46.
The memo says the airline is expected to turn a profit in June, "just 15 months after the sharpest decline in aviation history."
Delta is expecting its leisure travel numbers in June to return to pre-pandemic levels, while also seeing an uptick in business travelers. The memo is also optimistic about travel restrictions to popular destinations in Europe being lifted in the coming months.
You can view the full memo to employees below.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.