ATLANTA (CBS46) — In an effort to motivate more employees to get vaccinated, Delta Airlines is taking aim at unvaccinated employees' bank accounts.
In a memo to employees from Delta CEO Ed Bastian, the airline listed four new "robust actions" its taking to increase the company's vaccination rate.
First, a new mask mandate. Effective immediately, all unvaccinated employees are required to wear masks in all indoor Delta settings.
Starting Sept. 12, any U.S. Delta employee who is not fully vaccinated will be required to take a COVID test each week until community case rates decline.
On Sept. 30, the airline will discontinue COVID protection pay for all unvaccinated employees. It will stay in place for all people who are vaccinated and experience a breakthrough infection.
And finally, starting Nov. 1, unvaccinated employees enrolled in Delta's account-based healthcare plan will be subject to a $200 monthly surcharge. The airline says the average hospital stay for a COVID-19 patient has cost Delta $50,000 per person, so they are imposing the surcharge to offset those costs.
"If you aren’t fully vaccinated, I strongly urge you to discuss the issue with your personal physician or health provider," Bastian said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.