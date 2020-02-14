ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Delta Air Lines is committing $1 billion over the next 10 years to become the world's first globally carbon neutral airline.
The company made the announcement Friday morning.
According to Delta's website, the airline "will invest in driving innovation, advancing clean air travel technologies, accelerating the reduction of carbon emissions and waste, and establishing new projects to mitigate the balance of emissions."
“There is no substitute for the power that travel has to connect people, which our world needs today more than ever before. As we connect customers around the globe, it is our responsibility to deliver on our promise to bring people together and ensure the utmost care for our environment,” said Ed Bastian, Delta’s CEO in a press release. “The time is now to accelerate our investments and establish an ambitious commitment that the entire Delta team will deliver.”
This comes as Delta pays $1.6 billion in profit sharing to employees this Valentine’s Day.
