ATLANTA (CBS46) Delta has announced they'll retire all 18 widebody Boeing 777s by the end of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This comes as the airline announced plans to accelerate the retirement of MD-88 and MD-90 fleets in June, which the company says will help simplify and modernize its fleet, while continuing to operate newer, more cost-efficient aircraft.
“We’re making strategic, cost-effective changes to our fleet to respond to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic while also ensuring Delta is well-positioned for the recovery on the backside of the crisis,” said Gil West, Delta’s Chief Operating Officer in a press release. “The 777 has been a reliable part of Delta’s success since it joined the fleet in 1999 and because of its unique operating characteristics, opened new non-stop, ultra-long-haul markets that only it could fly at that time.”
So far, since the COVID-19 pandemic took hold, the airline has had to park more than 650 aircraft to adjust the decrease in passenger demand.
The Boeing 777-200 first entered the fleet in 1999 and grew to 18 aircraft, uniquely positioning them to fly non-stop between Atlanta and Johannesburg, South Africa, Los Angeles to Sydney and other distant destinations.
Delta will continue flying its fleet of long-haul next generation Airbus A350-900s, which burn 21% less fuel per seat than the 777s they will replace.
