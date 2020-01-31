ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Delta Air Lines has decided to temporarily suspend all U.S. to China flying beginning February 6 through April 30 due to ongoing concerns involving the coronavirus.
Through February 6, the airline says they will continue to operate flights for customers looking to leave China.
Delta says the last China-bound flight departing the U.S. will leave on Monday, February 3 with the last return flight back to the U.S. departing China on Febraury 5.
Customers whose travel plans may be affected can go to the My Trips section of delta.com to help them understand their options, including:
- Re-accommodation to flights after April 30
- Requesting a refund
- Contacting Delta to discuss additional options
