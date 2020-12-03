On Thursday, Delta Airlines introduced a new contact tracing initiative for travelers returning to the United States. Starting December 15th, customers will be asked to voluntarily provide five pieces of information which will then be sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“In the event they need to be contacted by the health authorities, we know where to find them,” said Delta CEO Ed Bastian.
The CDC is strongly advising Americans not to travel for the upcoming holidays. Bastian said he understands.
“I do anticipate the next couple of months, as Dr. Redfield said yesterday, is going to be a very difficult period for our nation,” he said. “But if they are ready to travel, we’re certainly ready to take them safely.”
No doubt the pandemic is bad for business. Delta is losing $10 million a day right now.
“At the start of the pandemic, we were losing 100 million a day, so we cut the losses down substantially, but we still have a ways to go,” Bastian explained.
9.5 million people were screened by the TSA during the Thanksgiving travel period.
“Thanksgiving is a really concentrated travel period so there’s a lot in a relatively short period of time. Christmas, New Years, is a longer break so hopefully you don’t have as many people traveling all at the same time.”
Delta just struck a deal with its pilots to avoid furloughs and other Delta employees have taken voluntary steps to reduce cuts.
“We sit with about 16 billion dollars in the bank that will get us through the winter and hopefully by the spring when those vaccinations are out in full force, people are going to be ready travel in a very meaningful way.”
To learn more about the contact tracing initiative, visit
https://news.delta.com/delta-launches-industrys-first-contact-tracing-travelers-returning-us
