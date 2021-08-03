Delta variant concerns grow across metro Atlanta as students return to school

CLAYTON County (CBS46) -- From county to county, local leaders have warned of the dangers of the Delta variant. On Tuesday, metro-Atlanta had schools shifting to virtual learning, another offering teacher vaccine incentives, and one even issuing a local state of emergency.
Within the Clayton County School District, Pointe South Middle and North Clayton High School will be in virtual classes for the remainder of the week. The quarantine comes as at least one positive case was confirmed on a school bus route.
"We have to help each other," Clayton County Superintendent Morcease Beasley told CBS46 Monday, on the first day back for students. Beasley said any decisions would be in the best interests of the children, including a mask requirement.
Across the entire county itself, only 32 percent of residents are fully vaccinated. The neighboring area, Henry County, sits at about 36 percent vaccinations.
The Henry County School system is currently offering $1,000 vaccine incentives for teachers who get their shots by September. Fall classes begin Wednesday, August 4.
"I honestly can't speak to why," county spokeswoman Melissa Robinson said about the low rates. However, Robinson believes people began to feel a level of comfort and safety when they saw rates going down at the beginning of summer.
The Henry County Commission was so disturbed by Delta variant data presented in Tuesday's meeting, leaders issued a local state of emergency for the next 60 days.
Robinson explained the uptick in cases has the Henry Piedmont Hospital at capacity. The county says of the 72 covid patients, most are unvaccinated. One commissioner argued, "if that isn't a wake call, I don't know what is."
"We need people to be diligent and take this pandemic really seriously," added Robinson.
In the City of Atlanta where Fulton County has a 47 percent vaccination rate, city officials are reversing back to Phase 3-- fewer crowds at events and less capacity in businesses plus the city-wide mask mandate.
"It really changes the game. It does that because this variant is highly transmissible, about 60 percent more transmissible than prior variants," said Emory's Dr. Del Rio in a Tuesday Atlanta briefing.
Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms echoed, "We are going to do everything we need to do to make sure that people are able to weather this pandemic."
