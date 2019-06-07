ATLANTA, GA. (CBS46) -- If you are traveling this weekend be sure to expect longer wait times along with parking construction at Atlanta Hartsfield Jackson airport.
Due to longer TSA checkpoints expect longer wait times in the morning, Delta recommends arriving three hours prior to your scheduled departure time to avoid a missed flight.
Certain parking lots at the airport have been under construction; the north economy parking lot will be closed.
Parking in the South Economy, South Daily, West Economy, International Park-Ride, Park-Ride A and Park-Ride C are highly encouraged to use.
