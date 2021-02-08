To lessen the spread of COVID-19, a major airline carrier said it will continue to block middle or select aisle seats on flights.
Delta Airlines made the announcement Monday morning in a statement.
The policy will remain in effect until at least April 30, 2021.
“We want our customers to have complete confidence when traveling with Delta, and they continue to tell us that more space provides more peace of mind,” said Bill Lentsch, Chief Customer Experience Officer.
“We’ll continue to reassess seat blocking in relation to case transmission and vaccination rates, while bringing back products and services in ways that instill trust in the health and safety of everyone on board – that will always be Delta’s priority.”
In addition, Delta said it will implement the following:
- On aircraft with middle seats: We will block the selection of middle seats in Delta Premium Select, Delta Comfort+ and Main Cabin for parties of 1-2. Parties of 3+ can continue selecting seats together.
- On aircraft without any middle seats: We will block the selection of one aisle of seats on smaller aircraft.
- Blocking adjacent seats in First Class.
- Limiting the total number of passengers on board.
- On select routes where customer demand is high, we will look for opportunities to upgrade to larger aircraft or add more flying to promote space on board.
- Boarding by row, starting from the rear of the aircraft to the front. Delta One, First Class and Diamond Medallion customers may board at any point during the boarding process.
