COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (CBS46) A worker for Delta Air Lines was fatally shot inside the employee parking lot near Hartsfield-Jackson Airport late Sunday night.
The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. in the parking lot, located on the 3900 block of Northwest Drive.
Alexis Reed, 30, has been shot multiple times when she was found by police.
She was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead. Police are investigating the death as a homicide. No suspects are in custody.
If you have any information that may be beneficial to police, you're asked to call 404 761-3131.
Meanwhile, Delta released this statement regarding the fatal shooting:
“The Delta family is grieving the loss of one of our own this morning. Late last night, an Atlanta colleague passed away after a shooting at the Camp Creek employee parking lot. We share our deepest condolences with both family and friends. Delta is currently conducting an investigation, in partnership with law enforcement.”
